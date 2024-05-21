Olympics Begin In
2024 Asian Relay Championships: India second-best in the 4x400m

Despite a spirited effort, both the men and women's team could only manage a silver.

2024 Asian Relay Championships: India second-best in the 4x400m
While the men were pipped to the post by Sri Lanka, the women finished behind Vietnam (Photo credit: Asian Relay Championships)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 May 2024 2:03 PM GMT

The final day of the 2024 Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok witnessed two more Indian teams achieve a podium finish.

First, in the 4x400m women's relay event, the Indian quartet comprising of Vithya Ramraj, MR Poovamma, Prachi and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3:33.55 to finish second-best behind Vietnam.

The women for Vietnam finished well ahead of the Indians and crossed the finish-line with a time of 3:30.81.

Thereafter, it was time for the Indian men's 4x400m team to put their spikes on with Muhammed Yahiya, Santosh Tamilarasan, Mijo Kurian and Rajiv Arokia going to work.

Despite a spirited effort, they were pipped to the post by neighbours Sri Lanka who clocked 3:04.48.

The Indians' silver winning effort was 3:05.76.

Earlier, on day-1 of the meet, the Indian 4x400m mixed relay team of Muhammad Ajmal, Jyothika Sri, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan had broken the national record en-route to winning the gold medal.

