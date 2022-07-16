2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 1 LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

After a delay of one year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the World Athletics Championships will finally kickstart tonight at Oregon, Eugene in the United Sates of America.

Starting off the Indian campaign in Oregon would be women's racewalker Priyanka Goswami, followed by Sandeep Kumar in the men's section.

World Athletics Championships Day 1 India Schedule

1:40 am - Women's 20km Racewalk FINAL - Priyanka

3:40 am - Men's 20km Racewalk FINAL - Sandeep

6:00am - Steeplechase HEAT 3 - Avinash

6:30am - Long Jump QUALIFICATION - Sreeshankar (Group B), Jeswin, Anees (Group A)

7:25am - Shotput QUALIFICATION - Tajinder

