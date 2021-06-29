Athletics
18-week pregnant heptathlete Linday Flach competes at US Olympic Trials
An 18-week pregnant heptathlete from the United States of America, Lindsay Flach, competed during the country's Olympic Trials which ended last week.
An 18-week pregnant heptathlete from the United States of America, Lindsay Flach, competed during the country's Olympic Trials which ended last week. Yes, you read that right!
The 31-year-old Flach had competed in the US Olympic Trials for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but had failed to make the cut. She had decided to retire from sports and start a family with her boyfriend after giving one final shot at the Tokyo Olympic Trails last year, but the covid-19 pandemic had other ideas.
With the entire world coming to a standstill, Lindsay Flach, along with her partner, decided to conceive even though it would mean that she would miss out on the Olympics. And when her pregnancy test came positive, she was elated.
Flach decided to compete at the Olympic trials even after being pregnant after consulting with her doctor, making sure that neither she herself nor her child would be harmed in any way.
During the course of the trials, Flach competed in various events of heptathlon like high jump, long jump, 200m, 100m hurdles and others when the temperature soared to 43 degree Celsius with all the necessary precautions. But it was her participation in the 800m run on the final day of the trials which put her in the spotlight.
With a baby bump clearly visible, Flach started the run and pulled out of the race after 100m to ensure that her baby remained safe.
Lindsay Flach started competing in heptathlon while she was in college and later moved to the Santa Barbara Track Club after she graduated.