18-week pregnant heptathlete Linday Flach competes at US Olympic Trials

An 18-week pregnant heptathlete from the United States of America, Lindsay Flach, competed during the country's Olympic Trials which ended last week. Yes, you read that right!



The 31-year-old Flach had competed in the US Olympic Trials for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but had failed to make the cut. She had decided to retire from sports and start a family with her boyfriend after giving one final shot at the Tokyo Olympic Trails last year, but the covid-19 pandemic had other ideas.

With the entire world coming to a standstill, Lindsay Flach, along with her partner, decided to conceive even though it would mean that she would miss out on the Olympics. And when her pregnancy test came positive, she was elated.

Flach decided to compete at the Olympic trials even after being pregnant after consulting with her doctor, making sure that neither she herself nor her child would be harmed in any way.