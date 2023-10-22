Asian Para Games 2023: Preview, Schedule, Squad, Where to Watch

The fourth edition of the Asian Para Games will kick off in Hangzhou, China on 22nd September 2023 with para-athletes from the continent competing in 22 sports across six days.

India has sent its largest-ever contingent of 303 para-athletes targeting the 100-medal mark like their compatriots at the Asian Games.

The Indian challenge will be led by the likes of Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara, Pramod Bhagat, Ekta Bhyan, Manish Narwal, Sukant Kadam, Krishna Nagar, and Bhavinaben Patel.

Schedule of Asian Para Games 2023

The Games will be declared open on 22nd September and the closing ceremony will be on 28th September. Athletics and Swimming have the most events- 153 and 141 respectively.





Indian squad at Asian Para Games 2023

A total of 303 Indian para-athletes will be participating in the event with India participating in the likes of Blind Football for the first time.

Here is the complete list of Indian squads: Full list of Indian para-athletes at Asian Para Games.

India at the 2018 Asian Para Games

The Indian contingent of 190 para athletes came back with 72 medals, comprising 15 gold, 24 silver, and 33 bronze medals from the 2018 Asian Para Games. Notably, India secured medals in 9 out of the 13 sports they participated in.

Para-athletics emerged as the most successful sport for India, with 36 medals, including 7 golds, 13 silvers, and 16 bronzes. Badminton also showcased its prowess with a total of 9 medals (3 golds and 6 silvers), and Chess followed closely as the third-best sport, garnering 9 medals, consisting of 2 golds, 5 silvers, and 2 bronzes. Of the 72 medals, male members of the contingent contributed 50, while female members added 22.

Where to Watch, Live Stream

The Asian Para Games will be live-streamed on the FanCode app for Indian fans.