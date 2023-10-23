Asian Para Games: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam qualify for quarter-finals

Indian para-shuttlers had a field day on Monday at the Asian Para Games 2023 as they qualified for the 21 quarter-finals to be played tomorrow across categories.

Leading from the front, ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam continued their good run. The Paralympic gold medalist Pramod defeated Maldivian Abdul Latheef Mohamed in straight sets in a match that lasted only 20 minutes. This victory has secured a quarterfinal spot for last year's gold medalist.

Pramod Bhagat never looked like he was in trouble from the first serve itself. He wrapped up the match in quick time with a score of 21-10 and 21-6, with a victory he won both his group stages and qualified for the next round.



In the mixed doubles, the pair of Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass defeated Thailand’s Chawarat Kitichokwattana and Chanida Srinavakul in straight sets to book a place in the Quarterfinals.

The pair were focused and didn’t take much time to put the opponent away the final score read 21-8 and 21-14.

In the quarterfinals, Pramod and Manisha will face Japan’s Taiyo Imai and Noriko Ito. In the men’s doubles the world no 1 pair of Pramod and Sukant defeated Indonesia’s Ukun Rukaendi and Hary Susanto in straight sets to keep their 100%-win record intact in the tournament. The pair dominated the opponents and the final score read 21-8 and 21-15.



On the other hand, Sukant Kadam defeated Maldivian Ahmed Fayaz in straight sets. The shuttler dominated the game and the final score read 21-5 and 21-7.

Other prominent Indian shuttlers Nitesh Kumar, Manoj Sarkar, Suhash Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar, Ruthick Raghupati, and Prem Kumar Ale also secured their spot in the quarter-finals. They will be in action tomorrow.