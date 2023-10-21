Asian Para Games 2023: Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar start with a win

Asian Para Games 2023 started with the Action in para-badminton, Lawn Bowls, and Boccia events. Indian para shuttlers started strong in the group stage whereas mixed day in Lawn Bowls.

Paralympic medalists Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, and Suhas Yathiraj are currently unbeaten in their respective Categories.



Prem Kumar Ale and Shashank Kumar are currently unbeaten in their respective groups in the Men's Singles WH1 category. In the other wheelchair Category, Abu Hubaida was out in the group stage after two out of two losses in the MS WH2 Category.



In Standing Category SL3, Pramod Bhagat, Nitesh Kumar, and Manoj Sarkar started their campaign on a positive note with all three players starting with a win in their respective matches.



In the SL4 category, Paralympic Medalist Suhas Yathiraj gets two out of two wins in the group stage. Sukant Kadam also took the win in his match whereas Tarun Dhillon lost to Mod Bin of Malaysia.



Krishna Nagar confirmed his place in the knockout round with two out of two wins in the Group stage of the MS SH6 category. Chirag Baretha and Ruthick also booked their place in the SU5 category knockout round.



In the WS Category, Mandeep Kaur qualified for the knockout stage, and doors are almost closed for the flag bearer Parul Parmar in the SL3 category. Nithya Sre and Rachana Patel book their spot in the knockout round in the SH6 category.



Final stage matches will start on the 23rd of October with the likes of Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, and Sukant Kadam having their eyes on the podium finish.

Mixed Day in Para Lawn Bowls



India started their Campaign in the B6, B7, and B8 categories of both men's and women's discipline. It was a mixed day in Lawn Bowls for India as:-

-In Men's B6, Krishna and Raghavendra both lost their respective two group stage matches.



-In Men's B7, Dharmendra started the Campaign with a win against a Singapore player.

-In Men's B8, Vikas Dagar started with a 21-9 win against home compatriot Surjeet Singh



-In Women's B6, Anju Bala Kickstarted the campaign with a 15-11 win over an Indonesian player.

-In Women's B7, Rinki and Nilima lost their respective first matches of the Group stage.



-In Women's B8, Bharti Rathee and Sapana are currently in fourth and fifth position after two of the five rounds.