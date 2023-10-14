Asian Para Games: India’s performance across editions

The Indian Asian Games contingent, comprised of 655 elite athletes, showcased their remarkable skills by securing 107 medals, shattering previous records and establishing new ones.

Following the successful conclusion of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, India's para-Asian Games team is gearing up for a momentous event scheduled from October 22nd to 28th.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and IndianOil Corporation Limited have joined hands to provide support and motivation to empower a contingent of 309 athletes, including 196 males and 113 females, who will represent India in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian delegation will compete in a wide range of sports, such as Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Blind Football, Boccia, Canoe, Chess, Cycling, Judo, Lawn Ball, Powerlifting, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, and Wheelchair Fencing. Notably, India will participate in seventeen events, including five sports (canoe, blind football, lawn bowls, rowing, and taekwondo) for the first time.

Gursharan Singh, Secretary General of the Paralympic Committee of India, expresses confidence in India winning over 100 medals in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games. Let's take a look at India's previous para-Asian Games performances to assess our progress toward achieving this goal.

Despite the Asian Para Games being hosted in three different countries and featuring competitors from forty-four nations, India has not yet secured a spot in the top 10 of the overall medal tally especially considering the relatively small number of participating nations. Currently, China, South Korea, and Japan are leading the medal standings.

Asian Para Games 2010 | First Asian Para Games

The Indian delegation consisted of 102 competitors participating in nine sports, comprising 15 women and 87 men. The largest group of athletes, 42 in total, was dominated by 39 males and 3 females. Indian competitors achieved a total of 14 medals, including one gold, during the event, which positioned them 15th in the medal table.

Jagseer Singh made history by securing India's first and only gold at that particular edition of the games in the men's Triple jump F46. In addition to this gold, athletes from India clinched four silver and five bronze medals across various sports, including athletics, badminton, powerlifting, swimming and wheelchair fencing.

Asian Para Games 2014

India sent an 86-member squad to the 2014 para Asian games, which included 70 men and 16 women athletes. They had an impressive performance, securing a total of 33 medals, including three gold, 14 silver, and 16 bronze medals. This was a significant improvement compared to their performance in the first-ever para Asian games.

The Indian contingent participated in nine sports, and medals were achieved in five of these sporting events. Amit Kumar Saroha and Sharad Kumar stood out with gold medals in the athletics events of Club Throw and Men's High Jump, respectively. Parul Parmar made history by becoming the first Indian woman to clinch gold in the para Asian games, winning the women's singles event in Badminton.

The athletics contingent had the best medal haul, with a total of 17 medals, including 2 golds, 9 silvers, and 6 bronzes. In badminton, the squad secured 6 medals in total, including a gold, 4 silvers, and a bronze. Additionally, the swimming, judo, and powerlifting teams contributed to India's success by winning 6, 2, and 1 medal, respectively.

India's overall performance placed them at the fifteenth position in the medal tally, demonstrating a commendable improvement and a strong showing at the para Asian games.

Asian Para Games 2018

India assembled a 190-member contingent, consisting of 142 men and 48 women, who competed in a wide range of 13 sports, including archery, boccia, chess, tenpin bowling, para shooting, and table tennis, among others. Their collective efforts yielded an impressive medal haul of 72 medals, comprising 15 gold, 24 silver, and 33 bronze medals. Notably, India secured medals in 9 out of the 13 sports they participated in.

Para-athletics emerged as the most successful sport for India, with 36 medals, including 7 golds, 13 silvers, and 16 bronzes. Badminton also showcased its prowess with a total of 9 medals (3 golds and 6 silvers), and Chess followed closely as the third-best sport, garnering 9 medals, consisting of 2 golds, 5 silvers, and 2 bronzes. Of the 72 medals, male members of the contingent contributed 50, while female members added 22.

India's impressive performance earned them gold medals in para-athletics, swimming, shooting, badminton, archery, and chess. They concluded their campaign at the 9th position in the medal tally.

The athletes, coaches, and support staff are confident that the 4th Asian Para Games will witness numerous records being shattered, making it the most successful Para Games in the nation's history.