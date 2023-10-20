Paralympian Palak Kohli drags fellow para shuttler to court for faking disability

Paralympian Palak Kohli along with another para shuttler Jyoti Verma has filed a court case against para shuttler Vaishnavi Puneyani for faking her disability to get selected for the Asian Para Games on Friday.

In a writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court, petitioners Palak and Jyoti have alleged Vaishnavi of forging her medical reports to show disability to participate in the Asian Para Games.

The petition also mentions that despite several complaints regarding the forgery of medical reports, the alleged shuttler was selected for the team for the Asian Para Games after the cut-off date of the selection.

The Bridge possesses a copy of the case filed against Vaishnavi and the prime claim said that she is not eligible to play under the 'Permanent Disability' rule issued by the Badminton World Federation.

"The issue we are raising is a significant one as we play a sport that is for permanently disabled athletes. It is unfair that able-bodied players see fame and money in para-sports and think that they can get early success and are trying to enter into Para-Badminton by manipulating the medical/disability documents," Palak Kohli told The Bridge from Hangzhou, China.

Clause 5.2.1 of the BWF rule book for Para-Badminton states, "Any player wishing to compete in a Para-Badminton governed by BWF must have an eligible impairment and that impairment must be permanent."

Taking clause 5.2.1 into consideration, the petition claimed that Vaishnavi's disability is temporary and she has forged the MRI report to prove her disability.

The petition also provided copies of fake and original reports of the MRI Scan and an email from the MRI Center proving that the MRI report submitted to authorities was fudged.

The Bridge tried reaching out to the concerned officials in the federation but there has been no response yet.

In the meantime, Vaishanvi will be playing in the SL4 event at the Asian Para Games where Palak Kohli and Jyoti Verma will also be part of the competition.