India at Asian Para Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 3
silver 5
Bronze 2
india
Asian Para Games

Asian Para Games: Medal Table, Tally, Standings

Here is what the Asian Para Games 2023 medal tally looks like.

Asian Para Games 2023 at Hangzhou, China.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 Oct 2023 6:54 AM GMT

The fourth edition of the Asian Para Games kicked off on 22nd October and medal events started on 23rd October.

India started the medals proceedings with Shailesh Kumar and Ramsinghbhai Padhiyar winning the gold and silver medals in the Men's high jump T63 event.

Asian Para Games 2023 Medal Tally

PositionCountryGold Silver BronzeTotal
1China1112831
2India45211
3Iran3216
4Uzbekistan3126
5Japan2338

(Last Updated on 23rd October 12:15 PM)

