Asian Para Games: Medal Table, Tally, Standings

The fourth edition of the Asian Para Games kicked off on 22nd October and medal events started on 23rd October.

India started the medals proceedings with Shailesh Kumar and Ramsinghbhai Padhiyar winning the gold and silver medals in the Men's high jump T63 event.

Asian Para Games 2023 Medal Tally

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 11 12 8 31 2 India 4 5 2 11 3 Iran 3 2 1 6 4 Uzbekistan 3 1 2 6 5 Japan 2 3 3 8

(Last Updated on 23rd October 12:15 PM)