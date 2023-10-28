Asian Para Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes who won medals

The Indian contingent finished with a total of 111 medals including 29 Gold, 31 Silver, and 51 Bronze medals at the Asian Para Games which makes this India's best Para Games. Indian team crossed the 100+ medals for the first time in the history of the continental showpiece.



Para-Athletics Contingent helped the Indian team as almost 50 Percent of medals(55) came out from this sport. The para-badminton contingent is the second best as they contributed to 21 medals.

Here is the list of Indian medalists at the Asian Games 2023:

Para-Archery

Sheetal Devi- Women's Individual Compound- Gold



Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar- Mixed Team Compound- Gold

Rakesh Kumar- Men's Individual Compound- Silver



Rakesh Kumar, Suraj Singh- Men's Doubles Compound- Silver



Sheetal Devi, Sarita- Women's Doubles Compound- Silver

Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Naveen Dalal- Men's Doubles W1- Bronze

Harvinder Singh, Sahil- Men's Doubles Recurve- Bronze



Para-Athletics



Sumit Antil- Men's Javelin throw F64- Gold



Sundar Singh Gurjar- Men's Javelin Throw F46- Gold

Shailesh Kumar- Men's High Jump T63- Gold



Pranav Soorma- Men's Club Throw F51- Gold



Nishad Kumar- Men's HighJumpp T47- Gold



Ankur Dhama- Men's 5000m T11- Gold



Ankur Dhama- Men's 1500m T11- Gold



Rakshitha Raju- Women's 1500m T11- Gold

Parveen Kumar- Men's HighJumpp T64- Gold



Jeevanji Deepthi- Women's 400m T20- Gold



Neeraj Yadav- Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56- Gold



Neeraj Yadav- Men's Javelin Throw F55- Gold

Haney- Men's Javelin throw F37/38- Gold



Nimisha Chakkungalparambil -Women's Long Jump T47- Gold



Sachin Khilari- Men's Shot Put F46- Gold



Raman Sharma- Men's 1500m T38- Gold



Solairaj Dharmaraj- Men's long jump T64- Gold



Dilip Gavit- Men's 400m T47- Gold

Rinku- Men's Javelin Throw F46- Silver



Lalitha Killaka- Women's 1500m T11- Silver



Shankarappa- Men's 1500m T13- Silver

Soman Rana- Men's Shot Put F57- Silver



Pradeep- Men's Javelin F54- Silver

Mariyappan- Men's High jump T63- Silver



Dharambir- Men's Club Throw F51-Silver



Ram Pal- Men's High jump T47- Silver



Ajay Kumar- Men's 400m T64- Silver



Ravi Rongali- Men's ShotPutt F40- Silver

Simran- Women's 100m T12- Silver



Simran- Women's 200m T12- Silver



Monu Ghangas- Men's Discus Throw F11- Silver

Parmod- Men's 1500m T46- Silver



Bhagyashri Jadhav- Women's Shot put-F34- Silver

Yogesh Kathuniya- Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56- Silver



Pooja- Women's Discus Throw F54/55- Silver



Pushpendra- Men's Javelin throw F64- Bronze

Tek Chand- Men's Javelin Throw F55-Bronze



Pooja- Women's 1500m T20- Bronze

Ajeet Singh- Men's Javelin Throw F46- Bronze



Laxit- Men's Javelin F54- Bronze



Lakshmi- -Women's Discus Throw F37/38- Bronze



Manu- Men's Shot Put F37- Bronze

Rohit Kumar- Men's Shot Put F46- Bronze

Rakesh Bhaira- Men's 1500m T46- Bronze



Hokato Sema Hotozhe- Men's Shot Put F57- Bronze

Monu Ghangas- Men's ShotPutt F11- Bronze



Ekta Bhyan- Women's Club throw F32/51- Bronze



Amit Kumar- Men's Club Throw F51- Bronze



Unni Renu- Men's High jump T64- Bronze



Muthuraja- Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56- Bronze



Muthuraja- Men's Shot Put F55- Bronze

Narayan Thakur- Men's- 200m T35- Bronze



Shreyansh Trivedi- Men's 200m T37- Bronze



Narayan Thakur- Men's- 100m T35- Bronze

Shreyansh Trivedi- Men's 100m T37- Bronze

Para-Badminton



Pramod Bhagat- Men's Singles SL3- Gold



Suhas Yathiraj- Men's Singles SL4- Gold



Nitesh Kumar/Tarun- Men's Doubles SL3-SL4- Gold



Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Singles SU5- Gold



Krishna Nagar- Men's Singles SH6- Silver



Nitesh Kumar- Men's Singles SL3- Silver



Manasi Joshi/Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Doubles SL3-SU5- Silver



Chirag Baretha/Rajkumar- Men's Doubles SU5- Silver



Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramdass-Mixed doubles SL3-SU5- Bronze



Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan-Mixed doubles SL3-SU5- Bronze



Manasi Joshi-Women's Singles SL3- Bronze



Vaishnavi Puneyani- Women's Singles SL4- Bronze



Mandeep Kaur- Women's Singles SL3- Bronze



Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre- Mixed doubles SH6- Bronze



Sukant Kadam- Men's Singles SL4- Bronze



Nithya Sre Sivan- Women's Singles SH6- Bronze



Manisha Ramdass- Women's Singles SU5- Bronze



Krishna Nagar/Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men's Doubles SH6- Bronze



Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Kadam- Men's Doubles SL3-SU4- Bronze



Manisha Ramdass/Mandeep Kaur- Women's Doubles SL3-SU5- Bronze



Nithya Sre/Rachana Patel- Women's Doubles SH6- Bronze



Chess



Inani Satish Darpan- Men's Individual Rapid V1-B1- Gold



Men's team Rapid V1-B1- Gold

Pradhan Kumar Soundarya- Men's Individual Rapid V1-B1- Silver



Ashwinbhai Makwana- Men's Individual Rapid V1-B1- Bronze



Kishan Gangoli-Men's Individual Rapid V1-B2/B3-Bronze



Himanshi Rathi- Women's Individual Standard VI-B1- Bronze

Men's team Rapid V1-B2/B3- Bronze



Women's team Rapid V1-B1- Bronze



Canoe



Prachi Yadav- Women's KL2- Gold



Prachi Yadav- Women's VL2- Silver



Manish Kaurav- Men's KL3- Bronze

Gajendra Singh- Men's VL2- Bronze

Judo



Kapil Parmar- Men 60 kg J1- Silver



Kokila- Women 48 kg J2- Bronze

Para-Powerlifting



Zainab Khatoon- Women's 61 kg- Silver

Raj Kumari- Women's 61 kg- Bronze



Ashok- Men's 65 kg- Bronze



Rowing



Anita/Narayana Konganpalle- PR3 Mixed Double Sculls- Bronze

Para-Shooting



Avani Lekhara- Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1- Gold



Sidhartha Babu- Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1- Gold



Rudransh Khandelwal- Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1- Silver



Rudransh Khandelwal-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1- Silver



Manish Narwal- Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1- Bronze



Rubina Francis- Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1- Bronze

Para- Swimming



Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men's 50m Butterfly S7- Bronze

Para-Taekwondo



Aruna- Women's K44-47kg- Bronze

Para-Table Tennis



Sandeep Dangi- Men's Singles Class 1- Bronze



Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel- Women's Singles Class 4- Bronze