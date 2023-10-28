Asian Para Games
Asian Para Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes who won medals
Here is the list of Indian para-athletes who won medals at the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.
The Indian contingent finished with a total of 111 medals including 29 Gold, 31 Silver, and 51 Bronze medals at the Asian Para Games which makes this India's best Para Games. Indian team crossed the 100+ medals for the first time in the history of the continental showpiece.
Para-Athletics Contingent helped the Indian team as almost 50 Percent of medals(55) came out from this sport. The para-badminton contingent is the second best as they contributed to 21 medals.
Here is the list of Indian medalists at the Asian Games 2023:
Para-Archery
Sheetal Devi- Women's Individual Compound- Gold
Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar- Mixed Team Compound- Gold
Rakesh Kumar- Men's Individual Compound- Silver
Rakesh Kumar, Suraj Singh- Men's Doubles Compound- Silver
Sheetal Devi, Sarita- Women's Doubles Compound- Silver
Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Naveen Dalal- Men's Doubles W1- Bronze
Harvinder Singh, Sahil- Men's Doubles Recurve- Bronze
Para-Athletics
Sumit Antil- Men's Javelin throw F64- Gold
Sundar Singh Gurjar- Men's Javelin Throw F46- Gold
Shailesh Kumar- Men's High Jump T63- Gold
Pranav Soorma- Men's Club Throw F51- Gold
Nishad Kumar- Men's HighJumpp T47- Gold
Ankur Dhama- Men's 5000m T11- Gold
Ankur Dhama- Men's 1500m T11- Gold
Rakshitha Raju- Women's 1500m T11- Gold
Parveen Kumar- Men's HighJumpp T64- Gold
Jeevanji Deepthi- Women's 400m T20- Gold
Neeraj Yadav- Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56- Gold
Neeraj Yadav- Men's Javelin Throw F55- Gold
Haney- Men's Javelin throw F37/38- Gold
Nimisha Chakkungalparambil -Women's Long Jump T47- Gold
Sachin Khilari- Men's Shot Put F46- Gold
Raman Sharma- Men's 1500m T38- Gold
Solairaj Dharmaraj- Men's long jump T64- Gold
Dilip Gavit- Men's 400m T47- Gold
Rinku- Men's Javelin Throw F46- Silver
Lalitha Killaka- Women's 1500m T11- Silver
Shankarappa- Men's 1500m T13- Silver
Soman Rana- Men's Shot Put F57- Silver
Pradeep- Men's Javelin F54- Silver
Mariyappan- Men's High jump T63- Silver
Dharambir- Men's Club Throw F51-Silver
Ram Pal- Men's High jump T47- Silver
Ajay Kumar- Men's 400m T64- Silver
Ravi Rongali- Men's ShotPutt F40- Silver
Simran- Women's 100m T12- Silver
Simran- Women's 200m T12- Silver
Monu Ghangas- Men's Discus Throw F11- Silver
Parmod- Men's 1500m T46- Silver
Bhagyashri Jadhav- Women's Shot put-F34- Silver
Yogesh Kathuniya- Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56- Silver
Pooja- Women's Discus Throw F54/55- Silver
Pushpendra- Men's Javelin throw F64- Bronze
Tek Chand- Men's Javelin Throw F55-Bronze
Pooja- Women's 1500m T20- Bronze
Ajeet Singh- Men's Javelin Throw F46- Bronze
Laxit- Men's Javelin F54- Bronze
Lakshmi- -Women's Discus Throw F37/38- Bronze
Manu- Men's Shot Put F37- Bronze
Rohit Kumar- Men's Shot Put F46- Bronze
Rakesh Bhaira- Men's 1500m T46- Bronze
Hokato Sema Hotozhe- Men's Shot Put F57- Bronze
Monu Ghangas- Men's ShotPutt F11- Bronze
Ekta Bhyan- Women's Club throw F32/51- Bronze
Amit Kumar- Men's Club Throw F51- Bronze
Unni Renu- Men's High jump T64- Bronze
Muthuraja- Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56- Bronze
Muthuraja- Men's Shot Put F55- Bronze
Narayan Thakur- Men's- 200m T35- Bronze
Shreyansh Trivedi- Men's 200m T37- Bronze
Narayan Thakur- Men's- 100m T35- Bronze
Shreyansh Trivedi- Men's 100m T37- Bronze
Para-Badminton
Pramod Bhagat- Men's Singles SL3- Gold
Suhas Yathiraj- Men's Singles SL4- Gold
Nitesh Kumar/Tarun- Men's Doubles SL3-SL4- Gold
Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Singles SU5- Gold
Krishna Nagar- Men's Singles SH6- Silver
Nitesh Kumar- Men's Singles SL3- Silver
Manasi Joshi/Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Doubles SL3-SU5- Silver
Chirag Baretha/Rajkumar- Men's Doubles SU5- Silver
Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramdass-Mixed doubles SL3-SU5- Bronze
Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan-Mixed doubles SL3-SU5- Bronze
Manasi Joshi-Women's Singles SL3- Bronze
Vaishnavi Puneyani- Women's Singles SL4- Bronze
Mandeep Kaur- Women's Singles SL3- Bronze
Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre- Mixed doubles SH6- Bronze
Sukant Kadam- Men's Singles SL4- Bronze
Nithya Sre Sivan- Women's Singles SH6- Bronze
Manisha Ramdass- Women's Singles SU5- Bronze
Krishna Nagar/Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men's Doubles SH6- Bronze
Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Kadam- Men's Doubles SL3-SU4- Bronze
Manisha Ramdass/Mandeep Kaur- Women's Doubles SL3-SU5- Bronze
Nithya Sre/Rachana Patel- Women's Doubles SH6- Bronze
Chess
Inani Satish Darpan- Men's Individual Rapid V1-B1- Gold
Men's team Rapid V1-B1- Gold
Pradhan Kumar Soundarya- Men's Individual Rapid V1-B1- Silver
Ashwinbhai Makwana- Men's Individual Rapid V1-B1- Bronze
Kishan Gangoli-Men's Individual Rapid V1-B2/B3-Bronze
Himanshi Rathi- Women's Individual Standard VI-B1- Bronze
Men's team Rapid V1-B2/B3- Bronze
Women's team Rapid V1-B1- Bronze
Canoe
Prachi Yadav- Women's KL2- Gold
Prachi Yadav- Women's VL2- Silver
Manish Kaurav- Men's KL3- Bronze
Gajendra Singh- Men's VL2- Bronze
Judo
Kapil Parmar- Men 60 kg J1- Silver
Kokila- Women 48 kg J2- Bronze
Para-Powerlifting
Zainab Khatoon- Women's 61 kg- Silver
Raj Kumari- Women's 61 kg- Bronze
Ashok- Men's 65 kg- Bronze
Rowing
Anita/Narayana Konganpalle- PR3 Mixed Double Sculls- Bronze
Para-Shooting
Avani Lekhara- Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1- Gold
Sidhartha Babu- Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1- Gold
Rudransh Khandelwal- Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1- Silver
Rudransh Khandelwal-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1- Silver
Manish Narwal- Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1- Bronze
Rubina Francis- Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1- Bronze
Para- Swimming
Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men's 50m Butterfly S7- Bronze
Para-Taekwondo
Aruna- Women's K44-47kg- Bronze
Para-Table Tennis
Sandeep Dangi- Men's Singles Class 1- Bronze
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel- Women's Singles Class 4- Bronze