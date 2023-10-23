Asian Para Games
Asian Para Games: Avani Lekhara wins gold in women's 10m AR stand SH1
Avani's gold is India's second medal in shooting at the 4th Asian Para Games, following the silver medal of Rudranksh Khandelwal in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 earlier today.
India's Avani Lekhara clinched the gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2022, on Monday.
The 22-year-old shooter, hailing from Jaipur, showcased exceptional prowess and nerve, accumulating a total score of 249.6, which not only earned her the gold but also set a new Asian Para Games record.
Another Indian shooter in the event, Mona Aggarwal finished sixth in the event with a score of 162.7.
The Women's 10m AR Stand SH1 event was fiercely competitive, with the world's best para-shooters vying for supremacy. China's Zhong Yixin finished in a close second with a total score of 247.5. Another Chinese athlete, Zhang Cuiping, secured the bronze medal with a score of 225.8.
A trailblazer in Indian sports, Avani is renowned as the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal. At the 2020 Summer Paralympics, she set a Paralympic record and tied the world record with a score of 249.6 points in the final. Avani Lekhara also won a Bronze Medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions.
Avani's triumph is India's second medal in shooting at the fourth Asian Para Games, hosted in Hangzhou, China. Her victory follows in the footsteps of Rudransh Khandelwal who bagged a silver in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 earlier today.
World record holder in the event, Rudransh faltered in the first round and hit a 6.9 and never recovered from it to shoot 218.9 and win the silver medal.