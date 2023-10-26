Asian Para Games: Archers and Shooters strike gold for India

Indian athletes continued their medal-winning spree at the Asian Para Games 2023 as shooters and archers struck gold on the fourth day of the continental showpiece in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Shooter Siddhartha Babu created a new Games record in the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 final to win the gold medal. Siddhartha shot a net total of 247.7 to break the previous Asian Para Games record of 241.3.

Avani Lekhara finished eighth in the event with a total of 119.6. She has already won a gold medal in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1.

Earlier in the qualification, Siddhartha finished third with a score of 620.3, and Avani finished eighth with a score of 615.0 to qualify for the finals.

India has won a total of six medals in shooting including two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

🇮🇳🇮🇳 Sidhartha Babu shot his way to 🥇 in the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final with a score of 247.7 and crafted an Asian Para Games Record en route. ✨🥇💥❗#AsianParaGames2022 #PraiseforPara pic.twitter.com/hbTWgcCkNX — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 26, 2023

Indian archers strike gold in mixed team event

Archery duo Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar clinched the gold medal in the mixed team compound event after defeating hosts China in the final. The Indian duo won 151-149 in a tight final.

After three sets, both teams were tied at 112-112 and the Indian pair overcame a nervy situation in the final set to shoot 39 points and clinch the gold medal. The Chinese combo could shoot 37 points to win the silver medal.

In men's doubles, Naveen Dalal and Adil Ansari won the bronze medal defeating Kazakhstan in the final 125-120.

India has won a total of five medals in archery including one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.