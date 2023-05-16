APC announces dates for Chef de Mission Seminar for 2022 Asian Para Games

The Asian Paralympic Committee today announced that the Chef de Mission Seminar (in-person) for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games will be held from July 2 to 6, 2023.

Alongside presentations from the various functional areas, delegates from the NPCs will complete their pre-Delegation Registration Meetings and tour the Games village and competition venues.

A virtual CDM seminar was held last year before the Games was postponed due to the Pandemic.

This meeting in Hangzhou follows the recent visit by a 16-member APC delegation for the 3rd Co-ordination Committee meeting at the end of March.

APC President Majid Rashed said: “The countdown is well underway for the Hangzhou 2022 Games, and we are happy to announce the Chef de Mission Seminar in person in July. It will be an important event, not just for the NPCs who are keen to visit the Games venues and the Games village, but also for the organisers APC and HAPGOC (Hangzhou 2022 organising committee) to meet all the teams’ officials and update them with the preparations the upcoming Games.

“In our last visit to Hangzhou for the Co-Com meeting, the APC team saw the outstanding venues with amazing facilities and infrastructure and were impressed by the hospitality shown. We are thankful to HAPGOC, the governments of Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou for making us feel exceptionally welcome. We are sure that the NPCs will feel the same and are confident that the CDM will be a big success.”

The 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou will be held from October 22 to 28, 2023 with 22 sports to be competed by over 3000 para-athletes.