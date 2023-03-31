2022 Asian Para Games set to be most successful edition, declares APC

Delegates from the Asian Paralympic Committee travelled to Hangzhou for the 4th Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games Co-ordination Commission meeting, the first time that such a meeting has been held face to face.

In his opening addresses, Mr. Chen Weiqiang, Executive Secretary General of HAPGOC, Vice Mayor of Hangzhou stated that he was “proud to say that we are ready to stage a memorable and successful Asian Para Games”.

This theme of readiness was echoed by Mr. Yong Zhijun, Deputy Director of Sports for the China Disabled People’s Federation who in his address stated that Hangzhou is fully prepared.



Ahead of presentations on all the various functional areas, APC President Majid Rashed said: “These games have been organised in the most challenging of circumstances but the fact that we are here today to meet with you in person, to discuss the final arrangements for the games and to see the wonderful venues that we have only seen in photographs so far, is a cause for great optimism.



“The Asian Para Games always are an optimistic and joyful celebration of human spirit and I’m sure that these Games will be even more so, as the Asian Paralympic family reunites to showcase the best of Asian para-sport and to show just what is possible with courage, determination, and solidarity.

“I know that the organising committee have been working very hard in trying circumstances to make sure that the Games are the best-ever. We have been impressed with all the updates that have been shared over the past few months and we are looking forward to learning more today and to refining the plans with you, ahead of our visits to the venues.”

The Co-Com meeting was followed by two official dinners for the APC delegation hosted by Wang Wenxu, Vice Governor of Zhejiang province, and Liu Jie, member of Standing Committee of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and secretary of CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee.

The APC delegation’s visit concluded with two days of visits to the venues ahead of the 4th Asian Para Games that will take place from 22-28 October 2023.



A total of 22 sports will take place in 19 venues, 17 of which are shared with the Asian Games which will precede the Asian Para Games.

