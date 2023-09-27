Asian Games 2023: Manu Bhaker leads women's 25m pistol team to gold

The medals galore for Indian shooters continued on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023 as the trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event on Wednesday.

The trio shot a combined total of 1759 and defeated the host Chinese team to the gold medal who shot 1756.

The team's medals in shooting are decided on the combined scores of the country's shooters in the qualification round of the individual events.

IT IS A GOLD MEDAL FOR INDIA🥇🇮🇳



The women's 25m pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh managed a total of 1759 to claim the top spot, ahead of China and South Korea👊✨️



Manu also topped qualification with a score of 590.#AsianGames2022 #pistol pic.twitter.com/1mJT80R7GR — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 27, 2023

Olympian Manu Bhaker led the pack for Indian shooters as she topped the qualification with a score of 590 after two rounds of shooting. She shot 294 in the precision round on day 1 and 296 in the rapid round.



Esha Singh finished fifth in the qualification and made it to the final with a total score of 586. She shot 292 in precision and 294 in the rapid.

The third Indian shooter, Rhythm Sangwan shot a total of 583 with 290 in precision and 293 in the rapid and finished seventh in the event. Although due to rule of only two shooters per National Olympic Committee means that she won't be competing in the final.

This is the second medal of the day in Shooting for India as the trio of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik clinched the silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event.

The final of women's 25m pistol event is scheduled at 12:00 PM IST>