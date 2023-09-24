Asian Games
Asian Games Football LIVE: India women v Thailand- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as the Indian women's football team takes on Thailand in a must-win game at the Asian Games 2023.
The Indian women's football team will take on Thailand in a must-win group game at Asian Games 2023.
After losing a close match to Chinese Taipei in the first game, India will look to take their chances this time.
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2023 8:23 AM GMT
Thailand with the first real chance!
A great save by Shreya Hooda keeps the score 0-0.
- 24 Sep 2023 8:18 AM GMT
17' - Two quick chances for India! But Bala Devi and Dangmei Grace fail to convert.
India looking good in the last 3-4 minutes.
- 24 Sep 2023 8:15 AM GMT
14' - Thailand's first strong attacking sequence from the right. The cross lands safely in our keeper - Shreya Hooda's arms.
- 24 Sep 2023 8:12 AM GMT
Good attack sequence for India
10' - India going forward from the right wing outlet. However, the cross lands safely in the Thailand keeper's arms.
- 24 Sep 2023 8:05 AM GMT
5' - Ploychompoo goes down injured.
India looks solid in the opening 5 minutes.
- 24 Sep 2023 8:01 AM GMT
Kick-off!
1' - We are underway!
India kicking from left to right.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:58 AM GMT
Almost time for kick-off!
Fingers crossed.
We go all-in from the get-go!
- 24 Sep 2023 7:47 AM GMT
Thailand XI
Tiffany Darunee, Kanjanaporn Saenkhun, Phonphirun Philawan, Parichat Thongrong, Panittha Jeeratanapavibul, Pluemjai Sonisawat, Nipawan Panyosuk, (C), Pattaranan Aupachai, Ploychompoo Somnuek, Saowalak Pengngam, Kanyanat Chetthabutr
- 24 Sep 2023 7:42 AM GMT
India XI
Shreya Hooda, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi (C), Sanju, Dalima Chhibber, Sangita Basfore, Anju Tamang, Grace Dangmei, Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha, Bala Devi
- 24 Sep 2023 7:35 AM GMT
Welcome to our blog!
25 minutes until kick-off.
It's a must-win game for India.