Asian Games
Asian Games Football LIVE: India 0-0 Myanmar in 1st Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog
India's men's football team will ensure their progress to the Round of 16 if they can avoid defeat against Myanmar today. Follow Live:
Asian Games 2023, India vs Myanmar Men's Football LIVE: Sunil Chhetri's men play their last Group A match in the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday evening. Even a draw will assure the Indian team of progress to the Round of 16.
The Indian team earlier lost 1-5 to China before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh. Can they make it two consecutive wins today?
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2023 11:49 AM GMT
19' - Sandesh Jhingan saves!
Sandesh Jhingan and Amarjit Singh both needed to fly in to make last ditch tackles to keep out a Myanmar attack. The crowd, a majorly partisan Myanmarese crowd, are disappointed.
- 24 Sep 2023 11:44 AM GMT
14' - Bryce Miranda makes some pacy but ineffective runs
Rahul KP gets an yellow card for a tackle in a dangerous area. Myanmar look like they could trouble India on the counter. India now enjoy a period of possession. Miranda is making a lot of runs, but none of them are turning into anything.
- 24 Sep 2023 11:37 AM GMT
7' - Chhetri playing like a one-man army
Bryce Miranda tries to find some joy on the left flank but Myanmar close him down. Chhetri shows great intensity to pressure the Myanmar defence into losing the ball. Narender Gahlot now comes out from the back with the ball. Chhetri retreats to a midfield role with Rahim Ali playing as striker.
- 24 Sep 2023 11:33 AM GMT
Match begins
India kick off, attacking from right to left. Myanmar get their first touch of the ball in the 2nd minute. Myanmar now try to create some pressure on the left flank.
- 24 Sep 2023 11:27 AM GMT
Ready for kick-off
The teams are out and the anthems are playing.
- 24 Sep 2023 11:11 AM GMT
Pre-match drills
30 minutes to kick-off
- 24 Sep 2023 11:05 AM GMT
India starting XI vs Myanmar
Expect Rohit Danu to come in later. Or Lalchhununga if defending a lead is the need of the hour.