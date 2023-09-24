Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 0
silver 3
Bronze 2
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Football LIVE: India 0-0 Myanmar in 1st Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog

India's men's football team will ensure their progress to the Round of 16 if they can avoid defeat against Myanmar today. Follow Live:

Asian Games Football LIVE: India 0-0 Myanmar in 1st Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog
X
Asian Games 2023: Can Sunil Chhetri's make it into the knockout rounds?
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Sep 2023 11:49 AM GMT

Asian Games 2023, India vs Myanmar Men's Football LIVE: Sunil Chhetri's men play their last Group A match in the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday evening. Even a draw will assure the Indian team of progress to the Round of 16.

The Indian team earlier lost 1-5 to China before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh. Can they make it two consecutive wins today?

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-09-24 11:02:11
FootballAsian GamesIndian Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X