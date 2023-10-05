Asian Games Archery: Women's compound team wins gold medal

The reigning world champion trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Praneet Kaur clinched gold in the women's team event of compound archery at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday.

In a tense final where both teams dropped more than ten points, the Indian trio came clutch in the last round to win the final 230-229.

Jyothi did the heavy lifting for the Indian team as Praneet faltered with one shot at 8 and multiple 9s. In the last three arrows, both teams were tied at 200.

Indian archers came clutch as they shot 300 while the Chinese Taipei team shot 29 to win the silver medal.

Earlier in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, the Indian team defeated Indonesia and Hong Kong to reach the finals. In the quarter-finals, India got better than Hong Kong 231-220.

The impeccable run of 🇮🇳's Compound Women team in #archery leads India to another Gold 🥇



The team of Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha and Parneet Kaur accounted for a 230-229 win over Chinese Taipei to stamp their dominance.

In the semi-finals, India was up against the fourth-seeded Indonesian trio of Ratih Zilizati Fadhly, Syahara Khoerunisa, and Sri Ranti who defeated Kazakhstan 232-229 to reach the semis.



The Indian team started well as they shot all 10s in their first set of six arrows while the Indonesians shot 51 to give India a nine-point lead.

Indonesia failed to recover from thereon, while India's Parneet Kaur, their lowest-ranked qualifier stepped up in style as India capped a massive 14-point win of 233-219.

Indian compound archers continue their good show as this is their second gold medal. On Wednesday, Jyothi combined with Ojas Deotale to win the gold medal in the mixed-team event.

India has bettered their best-ever feat at Incheon 2014 where they had a share of one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

In men's individual Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma, by setting up an all-Indian final in men's compound individual, have assured of two medals, while Jyothi confirmed at least a silver by advancing into the women's compound individual summit clash.

