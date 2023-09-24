Asian Games
Asian Games Volleyball: India 0-3 Japan - Highlights
India put up a brave display against world number 5 Japan but lost 0-3 to go out of medal contention.
Hangzhou, China: The Indian men's volleyball team has been on a historic run at the Asian Games defeating higher-ranked sides on their way to quarter-finals.
The Indian team faced a stern test in the quarter-finals against world number 5 Japan, going down 0-3. India will next face the loser of Pakistan and Qatar in the classification matches to conclude their volleyball campaign.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2023 8:08 AM GMT
Final Scoresheet: India 0-3 Japan
"This is just the beginning," says India's head coach as a brave Indian team puts up a spirited display against one of the best volleyball teams in the world.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:55 AM GMT
Meanwhile, the Indian women's football team takes on Thailand!
In a must-win clash, the Indian women's team takes on Thailand in a group game- Follow here LIVE
- 24 Sep 2023 7:50 AM GMT
Japan win 3-0
The Indian players applaud the sparse support they had here today. It was a brave display, but not to be be against world number 5 Japan.
Japan win the 3rd set 25-17 and the match 3-0.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:45 AM GMT
Japan lead 24-16 in 3rd set
Match point comes up.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:40 AM GMT
Japan lead 18-14 in 3rd set
Ashwal leaps off the court to make a stunning retrieval! Along with Muthu, he's been one of the best players on court today.
But still, Japan pull away. At 18-14, they can see the finishing line now.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:37 AM GMT
Japan lead 15-12 in 3rd set
Amit makes a meal of a retreaval.
From 8-8 to 10-10 and to 12-12. Ashwal Rai makes a cross court smash to break through Japan's defensive wall. But as the final time out is taken, its Japan who pull ahead. 3 successive points gives them a 15-12 lead in the 3rd set.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:33 AM GMT
Nothing to separate the teams in 3rd set
It's as tight as they come, this third set. Neither team being able to stitch together a series of points. Muthusamy on fire! A deft touch to get a point.
It's India 10-10 Japan in the 3rd set
- 24 Sep 2023 7:28 AM GMT
Muthusamy's block keeps India in lead
Oohs and aahs ring around the stadium - mostly filled with Japanese supporters and media - as some stunning points are played out. India's blockers doing the job! Muthusamy in the middle!
India lead 5-4 in 3rd set
- 24 Sep 2023 7:25 AM GMT
India take early lead in 3rd set
Japan win the first point of the set but then India come back to get two. India lead 2-1 in 3rd set.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:20 AM GMT
Japan wins the second set.
India tried hard in this game but lost the game 18-25 and Japan is leading 2-0 on the tie.