Asian Games

Asian Games Volleyball: India 0-3 Japan - Highlights

India put up a brave display against world number 5 Japan but lost 0-3 to go out of medal contention.

Indian Volleyball Team (  source: Team India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Sep 2023 8:08 AM GMT

Hangzhou, China: The Indian men's volleyball team has been on a historic run at the Asian Games defeating higher-ranked sides on their way to quarter-finals.

The Indian team faced a stern test in the quarter-finals against world number 5 Japan, going down 0-3. India will next face the loser of Pakistan and Qatar in the classification matches to conclude their volleyball campaign.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-09-24 05:38:44
Asian GamesVolleyballIndian Volleyball
