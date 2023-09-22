Asian Games
Asian Games Volleyball LIVE: India 1-0 Chinese Taipei- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as Indian men's volleyball team takes on Chinese Taipei round of 12 of Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: The Indian men's volleyball team will take on Chinese Taipei in the round of 12 after a historic win over 2018 Asian Games medalist South Korea in the group stage.
India defeated South Korea in a five-set thriller to top the group and will look to continue their historic run today.
Can they defeat Chinese Taipei today?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 22 Sep 2023 7:08 AM GMT
India carries the momentum to the second set.
India leads 8-6 in the second set and India has the upper hand in this tie now.
- 22 Sep 2023 7:01 AM GMT
That is the win!
Indian team mounts a fine come back to win the first set 25-22.
- 22 Sep 2023 6:54 AM GMT
India has pulled it back!
That looks like a solid comeback as the Indian team makes it 21-21 and we are in for a thrilling finish.
- 22 Sep 2023 6:51 AM GMT
Chinese Taipei has raced to a big lead.
There is the opening for Chinese Taipei as they race to a lead of 21-17 and the Indian team has some catching up to do.
- 22 Sep 2023 6:41 AM GMT
This game is pretty tight as Chinese Taipei leads by one point.
A close game it is as the Indian team takes two points from 7-10 down to make it 9-10.
- 22 Sep 2023 6:34 AM GMT
The match has started on a balanced note.
Chinese Taipei started with a lead of 3-1 but India has recovered well to make it 3-3 at the moment.
- 22 Sep 2023 5:59 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Asian Games 2023.
Indian men's team will play against Chinese Taipei in the round of 12 and will look get a big win again.