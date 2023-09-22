Asian Games
Asian Games LIVE: Indian men's & women's table tennis teams in action - scores, updates, blog
Catch the live updates of Indian men's and women's table tennis teams' group stage matches from the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Table tennis events get underway at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday. Indian men's and women's table tennis teams will compete in their respective group-stage matches.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of table tennis at the Asian Games.
Live Updates
- 22 Sep 2023 4:34 AM GMT
India men's team takes the lead
Sathiyan gives India a 1-0 lead. He registers a comfortable 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 win over Omar Ahmed Ali.
- 22 Sep 2023 4:23 AM GMT
Indian paddlers at the Asian Games
India won two medals in table tennis at the Asian Games - both in 2018. Sharath Kamal was the standout performer. He won the bronze medal with the men's team and won another in mixed doubles with Manika Batra.
India table tennis at Asian Games: Team, Schedule, Medal chances
- 22 Sep 2023 4:11 AM GMT
Order of play
Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal will play two matches in the Yemen tie.
Men's Singles: G Sathiyan vs Omar Ahmed Ali
Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal vs Gubran Ebrahim
Men's Singles: Harmeet Desai vs Ahmed Ali Aldhubani
Men's Singles: G Sathiyan vs Ebrahim Gubran
Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal vs Omar Ahmed Ali
- 22 Sep 2023 4:05 AM GMT
Sathiyan takes on Ahmed Ali
G Sathiyan will play Yemen's Omar Ahmed Ali in India's first match in the Yemen tie in the men's team group stage match.
- 22 Sep 2023 3:57 AM GMT
India's TT matches today
Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen at 9:30 AM IST
Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore at 1:30 PM IST
Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore at 3:30 PM IST
- 22 Sep 2023 3:54 AM GMT
IT’S SHOWTIME 💪— Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) September 21, 2023
We kick off our Asian Games campaign tomorrow (22nd September) in the Men Team event here in China !!
Let’s go 🇮🇳
Catch live action on @SonySportsNetwk & Sony liv .#sathiyantt #tabletennis #sports #asiangames #teamindia
Pc : @bigBdesign pic.twitter.com/wnmjn4Y1rh
- 22 Sep 2023 2:45 AM GMT
Indian Teams
Men's team: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah
Women's team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale