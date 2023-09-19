Asian Games: Indian volleyball team registers first win, football team loses

Indian men's volleyball team put a combined performance to defeat Cambodia 3-0 in the opening match of the men's volleyball competition at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

In the pool C match, India comfortably got better of Cambodia 25-14, 25-13, 25-19. But the Indian team will face a tough test tomorrow against South Korea, the other team in Pool C.

A total of 19 teams are participating in men's volleyball at the Hangzhou Games. Japan, China, and South Korea are regarded as the three major powerhouses of the competition.

The Indian men have won a total of three volleyball medals so far. Their best performance came in 1962 when they were runners-up. India's other two medals were bronze won in 1958 and 1986, the last of which came 37 years ago.

Lo Behold! India registers its 1️⃣ st win at the #AsianGames2022



🇮🇳 Volleyball Men's team eclipses 🇰🇭25-14, 25-13, 25-19. They play 🇰🇷 next.#AsianGames #volleyball pic.twitter.com/yKXGodqM1q — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 19, 2023

Men's Football team goes down against China



While it was a happy first day for the volleyball team, the same can't be said about the football team. Battling jet lag, Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team was defeated 5-1 by hosts China in the first game.

China broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with a powerful volley from Tianyi Gao. India struck back in the 46th minute when Rahul KP delivered a powerful volley of his own to equalize.

However, the second half proved challenging for India. Jiang Shenglong put China ahead again in the 51st minute, followed by a brace from Tao Qianglong in the 72nd and 76th minutes. Hao Fang dealt the final blow with China's fifth goal in the 91st minute, securing a 5-1 victory.

Severely fatigued and under-prepared, the Indian team looked tired on the pitch and the scoreline was a testament to that despite a screamer from Rahul KP.

Grouped alongside China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, the Indian team will have to win the remaining matches to qualify for the knockout stages.