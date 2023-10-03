Asian Games Athletics: Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in 400m hurdles

Vithya Ramraj, the promising Indian sprinter, secured the bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles. With a remarkable timing of 55.68 seconds, she demonstrated her ability on the track.

However, expectations were sky-high for Vithya after her recent feat of breaking PT Usha's record, making the bronze a slightly bittersweet victory.

During the preliminary heats of the women's 400m hurdles, Vithya left spectators in awe as she topped her heat and emerged as the second-fastest overall. She blazed through the track with a personal best of 55.42 seconds, securing her spot among the top five athletes who will vie for glory in the final showdown.

Bahrain's Okiwakemi Mujidat and Jiadie Mo of China won the gold and silver respectively in the women's 400m hurdles.

Vithya Ramraj wins BRONZE🥉 in 400m Hurdles🔥🔥



The youngster registers a timing of 55.68s to finish third, a fantastic effort especially in the final 100 metres.#AsianGames #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/97Zod13iN8 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 3, 2023

In the Men's 400m Hurdles Final, Indian athletes Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar missed out on medals. Palaksha finished in 5th place with a time of 49.39 seconds, while Santhosh Kumar closely followed in 6th place, clocking 49.41 seconds. The gold and silver medals in this event went to Abderrahman and Bassem of Qatar, respectively.