Asian Games Athletics: Tajinder Toor wins gold in shot put, defends title

Asian record holder Tajinder Pal Singh Toor clinched the gold medal in men's shot put at the Asian Games 2023, on Sunday, in his last throw pipping the Saudi Arabia thrower.

Tajinder became the fourth Indian male shot put thrower to win two Asian Games gold in shot put after Praduman Singh (1954,1958), Joginder Singh(1966,1970), and Bahadur Singh Chauhan(1978,1982).

Starting on with no throw, Tajinder looked a little out of rhythm in his earlier throws. He missed the first and the second throw with no mark. In the third throw, Tajinder threw 19.51 to keep himself in the competition as he moved to third place.

🥇2018

🥇2023



Defending champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor retains his 👑 in the men's Shot Put with his final attempt, a MASSIVE 20.36m🔥



After gaining momentum, Tajinder crossed the 20m mark with a throw of 20.06m in his fourth attempt taking him to the silver medal position.

After gaining momentum, Tajinder crossed the 20m mark with a throw of 20.06m in his fourth attempt taking him to the silver medal position.

In the fifth throw, he again recorded no mark.

On the last throw, Tajinder needed to cross the 20.18m mark of Mohammed Tolo and the Asian champion threw 20.36m in his last throw to snatch the gold from the Saudi thrower.

Tajinder had won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games with a throw of 20.75m. This is the second gold in athletics for India as Avinash Sable created the Asian Games record for winning the gold in the 3000m steeplechase.

Another Indian in the mix, Sahib Singh finished eighth with his 18.62m attempt.