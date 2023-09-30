Asian Games Table Tennis: Medal confirmed in women's doubles, beats world champions China in quarterfinals

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee of India have made history in the world of table tennis as they secured a medal in the women's doubles at the Asian Games, here on Saturday. The dynamic Indian duo secured a place in the semi-finals of the women's doubles event at the Asian, beating the defending world champions, Meng Chen and Wang Yidi of China.

The quarterfinals, was a roller-coaster of emotions for fans around the world. Ayhika and Sutirtha displayed exceptional skills and determination right from the start. They won the first set with an impressive score of 11-5, leaving the home crowd shell-shocked. Their dominance continued as they repeated the feat in the second set, also winning 11-5.

'MUKHERJEE SISTERS' HAVE BEATEN CHINESE WORLD CHAMPIONS 🇮🇳💪



Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee (WR 16) get the better of World Champs Wang Yidi and Chen Meng (WR 2) in the quarterfinals to confirm India's first-ever women's doubles medal at the #AsianGames 🔥#AsianGames2022 |… pic.twitter.com/it6PeTRE6O — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 30, 2023

However, the Chinese champions, Meng Chen and Wang Yidi, were not ready to concede easily. They launched a remarkable comeback, claiming the third game with a score of 11-5. The tension in the arena was palpable as the fourth game unfolded.



Ayhika and Sutirtha maintained their composure through the intense fourth game and clinched it with a score of 11-9. With this historic victory, they secured their spot in the semi-finals.(11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9)

This achievement marks the first-ever entry of an Indian women's doubles team into the semi-finals of Asian Games. The best ever finish for any Indian women's doubles team was quarterfinals.

All the other Indian athletes participating in table tennis have been knocked despite putting up close fights.