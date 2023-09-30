Asian Games
Asian Games Table Tennis: Manush/ Manav narrowly misses historic medal
Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah go down in the quarterfinals against top seeded Korean duo, misses out historic medal.
The Indian table tennis pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah faced heartbreak as they narrowly missed a historic victory against the top-seeded Korean duo of Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.
The quarterfinal match, which could have potentially delivered a historic medal for India, ended in a gap between the cup and the lips for the Indian duo.
Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim, ranked 13th and 17th in the world, showed quality as the Indian contingent started the game on the back foot, losing the initial set with a score of 11-8. However, Manav and Manush displayed their resilience, managing to win the second set, thereby drawing the score to 1-1.
The third game saw yet another closely contested battle, with India narrowly losing by a score of 12-10. With their backs against the wall, the Indian pair mounted a strong comeback in the fourth set, setting the stage for a decisive fifth set.
Manav Thakkar and Manush Sha took an early 5-point lead at the start of the final game. Despite the Koreans' strong effort to bridge the gap and make it a one-point game, the Indian duo managed to keep their nerves. However, as the match reached its final minutes, India faltered at the last moment, ultimately losing with a final score of 9-11 in the fifth set.
The Indians had the top-seeded Koreans in a chokehold until the very last game, raising hopes for a historic upset and a historic medal for India.