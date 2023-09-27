Asian Games Table Tennis: Manika/Sathiyan reaches pre-quarterfinals

Indian mixed doubles pair Manika Batra and G Sathiyan won their match to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday.

The other two pairs, Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula and Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar, also won their respective mixed doubles and men's doubles matches to move to the pre-quarterfinals.

Sathiyan and Batra defeated Thailand's Napat Thanmathikom and Suthasini Sawettabut in a four-game match with games scored 10-12, 11-8, 11-3, and 11-8 respectively.

The first game of the match ended in a 10-12 loss for Sathiyan and Batra. The Indian pair possibly displayed greater focus in the second game as a result of the lopsided game they delivered.

The Thai team trailed their Indian opponents 6-6, but Sathiyan and Batra raised their level just in time. When India led 10-8, Sathiyan's strong forehand was unreturnable, and India tied the match.



In the third set, Sathiyan and Batra put an end to the Thai players' fight, winning it 11-3 with ease. In the fourth game, India had a comfortable 10-5 lead, but the Thai team staged a brief comeback by winning three straight points but the Indian pair held on.



Later, Harmeet Desai teamed up with Sreeja Akula to defeat Macau's Chi Cheng Cheong and Hui Li Seak with the game’s scores of 12-10, 11-7, and 11-7 in order.

Harmeet and Sreeja faced some stiff resistance from Macau's Chi and Hui in the first game before winning it 12-10. But the Indian duo did not face any meaningful challenge from their opponents in the next two games.

In the men's doubles event, India's Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah survived some close moments before beating Thailand's Napat Thanmathikom and Sitisak Nuchchart 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10.