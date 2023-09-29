Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: Manika reaches quarters, Sathiyan, Sharath in action- Scores, Updates, Blog

LIVE: Indian paddlers will be in action across multiple categories as they fight for a spot in the quarter-finals.

After the disappointment of doubles yesterday, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will look to win their singles matches.

Schedule for the day



8:15 AM – Women’s Singles R16: Manika

9 AM – Men’s Doubles R16: Manav, Manush

9:35 AM – Men’s Doubles R16: Sathiyan, Sharath

1:30 PM – Women’s Doubles R16: Diya, Sreeja

2:05 PM – Women’s Doubles R16: Sutirtha, Ayhika

2:40 PM – Men’s Singles R16: Sathiyan

3:25 PM – Men’s Singles R16: Sharath

Stay tuned for updates.



