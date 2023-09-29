Asian Games
Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: Manika reaches quarters, Sathiyan, Sharath in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the round of 16 matches of Table Tennis at the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: Indian paddlers will be in action across multiple categories as they fight for a spot in the quarter-finals.
After the disappointment of doubles yesterday, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will look to win their singles matches.
Schedule for the day
8:15 AM – Women’s Singles R16: Manika
9 AM – Men’s Doubles R16: Manav, Manush
9:35 AM – Men’s Doubles R16: Sathiyan, Sharath
1:30 PM – Women’s Doubles R16: Diya, Sreeja
2:05 PM – Women’s Doubles R16: Sutirtha, Ayhika
2:40 PM – Men’s Singles R16: Sathiyan
3:25 PM – Men’s Singles R16: Sharath
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2023 3:58 AM GMT
Manika wins!
Manika wins the sixth and qualifies for quarters.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:54 AM GMT
Manika leads!
10-5 lead in the sixth game.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:50 AM GMT
Game 6!
4-1 lead for Manika.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:49 AM GMT
Manika wins!
Manika wins the fifth 12-10
- 29 Sep 2023 3:43 AM GMT
India leads!
Manika leads 8-5.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:41 AM GMT
Match 5!
Manika leads 3-2
- 29 Sep 2023 3:38 AM GMT
Manika loses!
It's 2-2 now and all down to the last game.
11-13
- 29 Sep 2023 3:36 AM GMT
Suthasini equalizes!
9-9 all squares now.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:33 AM GMT
Manika leads!
It's 9-6 to Manika now.
- 29 Sep 2023 3:30 AM GMT
Game 4!
Manika leads 5-2.