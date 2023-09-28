Asian Games
Asian Games Table Tennis LIVE: Manika/Sathiyan knocked out- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE table tennis action from Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: Indian paddlers will take the court across categories on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023.
The Indians will feature in a total of ten matches across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2023 3:41 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula is knocked out!
Sreeja Akula loses 11-6, 11-4, 15-13, 11-9 and ends her singles campaign at the Asian Games 2023.
- 28 Sep 2023 3:35 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula is 0-3 down.
North Korean paddler needs just one more game as she clinches the third game 15-13 despite some fight from Sreeja Akula.
- 28 Sep 2023 3:24 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula is on the verge of being knocked out.
The North Korean paddler wins the second game 11-4 and is leading 5-4.
- 28 Sep 2023 3:17 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula loses the first game.
Sreeja fought well but the North Korean paddler wins the first game 11-6.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:58 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula up next!
After losing in the mixed doubles, Sreeja Akula will play her singles tie against Songgyong Pyon of North Korea.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:56 AM GMT
Sathiyan/Manika knocked out.
Indian pair Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also lost out in the round of 16 against the Singapore pair.11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 3-11.
It is a poor loss as the Indian pair was leading 2-0 in the match and allowed the Singapore pair to make a comeback.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:37 AM GMT
Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula go down against the Thai pair.
First elimination for India as the mixed doubles pair of Harmeet/Sreeja lost in straight games to end their campaign. They have their singles ties left.
- 28 Sep 2023 2:34 AM GMT
Sathiyan and Manika leads 2-1.
Sathiyan and Manika need to win one more game in order win their match of round of 16 against the pair from Singapore.