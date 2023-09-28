Asian Games
Asian Games Football LIVE: India 0-0 Saudi Arabia in 1st Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog
The Indian men's football team face a stiff test against Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16 in the 2023 Asian Games on Thursday.
India vs Saudi Arabia Football Live: After months of uncertainty over team composition and weeks of uncertainty whether the Indian football team would be able to make it into the knockouts of the 2023 Asian Games, Thursday sees a knockout Round of 16 match against Asian superpowers Saudi Arabia.
A win today would count as one of the biggest wins in Indian football's recent past. A loss would end India's football campaign.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2023 12:17 PM GMT
45' - Tense Stimac wants to make a change but then thinks again
Stimac appears to be in his crouching tiger avatar already. Looks like he wants to bring on a sub. Then he has a rethink. Asks the sub to stay back.
Meanwhile, Narender and Jhingan do a brilliant job of saving the Indian box from the onslaught on the right side. Lalchununga not having similar luck on the left side, under tremendous pressure.
- 28 Sep 2023 12:10 PM GMT
41' - Dheeraj saves
As half time approaches, the impatient crowd, who have witnessed a barrage of Saudi attacks without a goal, start a Mexican wave. A Mexican wave in China - talk about the age of globalisation.
India under constant pressure. Gurkirat gets a yellow for a tackle. Dheeraj then required to put in a dive to save.
- 28 Sep 2023 12:05 PM GMT
36' - India struggle to take chances, defend staunchly
Now Chhetri needed to clear a corner directed towards the near post.
Rahul KP then finds some space down the flank, but he cannot control the ball well enough. Hawsawi, the Saudi number 12, has gotten the reading of him, it seems.
Sana clears once. Another attack comes in. A crowd of Indian legs blocks it out.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:58 AM GMT
29' - Chhetri cuts a lonely figure up top
Rabeeh manages to steal the ball in midfield, but then runs out of ideas. Is it the occasion that is getting to the Indian players? Now Saudi try another long ranger. Rahul KP finds some room on the right wing, but somehowe manages to run into a defender.
Narender makes a crucial interception at the other end.cDespite all this pressure, it's still goalless. Chhetri often looking like a lonely figure up top. Asks for some support.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:52 AM GMT
22' - Narrow escape for India
A shot from Aljuwayr beat Dheeraj, but the post comes to India's rescue. The rebound falls to Marran. Shoots. Just wide of the other post. India holding on, but just about.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:49 AM GMT
19' - Saudis killing India with pace
Chhetri's corner finds Jhingan's head, the ball hangs dangerously in the box. Saudi clear, but India are looking like they are finally finding their feet. Saudi try a counter but a tackle comes in from Sana.
Now Saudi try the aerial route. Lalchununga under pressure, but he clears. Then a run comes in from the right wing which leaves him in 6s and 7s. India survive, for now.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:43 AM GMT
14' - Chhetri shoots!
Aljuwayr hits a shot that brings out a leap from Dheeraj in the 12th minute. At the other end, now captain Chhetri takes a shot! Not a very threatening one, but it helps check if the Saudi goalkeeper is awake or not.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:40 AM GMT
10' - Rahul KP makes a rare foray, Saudis press hard
Rahul KP almost finds some space in the Saudi box. Not close enough, but that's the first foray the Indian side have made.
Lalchununga and Sana then make a meal of a clearance as Saudi keep pressing forward. India can only clear their lines at the moment.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:36 AM GMT
7' - Saudi Arabia threaten with through balls
Saudi try a through ball into the box in the 5th minute, which leaves the Indian defence temporarily blanked. Sana, Jhingan and Narender - the 3-man defence - do enough to deal with the trouble.
A minute later, again a Saudi attack threatens. Off side. Early danger signs for India.
- 28 Sep 2023 11:32 AM GMT
1' - Tough tackle starts game off
There is a coming together in the very first minute! Saudi's Alnashri takes a tumble and both the teams converge around him. The crowd, it has to be said, is absolutely electric!