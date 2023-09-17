OCA reminds all countries of strict 'no protest' rule at 2023 Asian Games

All countries were reminded of the strict 'no protest' rule that will be in place at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou at a meeting in the newly opened Asian Games village on Sunday.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has banned all athletes from displaying banners and slogans that promote political, racial, religious, or commercial content and violate the OCA's constitution and rules or Chinese law. The Asian Games will be officially unveiled with an opening ceremony on September 23 and will have its closing ceremony on October 8.

OCA's acting director general Vinod Kumar Tiwari told the Chefs de Missions of all the National Olympic Committees at the meeting that any athlete who fails to comply with the rule would be removed from the Games.

"We will not allow any protest, religious or political. Please ensure that your athletes are aware of this. If there is any form of protest we will withdraw the accreditation," Tiwari said.

Withdrawal of accreditation would also lead to deportation from the country as the accreditation is also acting as the visa for China for all athletes for the duration of the Games.

The OCA has, however, added in a previous statement on banned items that religious items for personal use will be permitted.

These restrictions especially apply to medal ceremonies. Athletes will be allowed to display the flag of their country or region, but no other items of display will be permitted.

