Asian Games 2023: State-wise list of Indian medallists

India sent a huge contingent of 655 athletes - the highest ever by the country - to the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Haryana (89) and Maharashtra (73) account for the most number of athletes in India's contingent. Athletes from 26 states and five union territories were part of the Indian contingent.

Haryana, like the previous edition, came out on the top of India's medal tally with 45 medals being won by athletes from the state in sports like wrestlers, athletics and hockey. Punjab and Maharashtra are tied for second place with 32 medals each.

The likes of Neeraj Chopra (gold), Palak Gulia (gold), Deepak Punia (silver), Antim Panghal (bronze), and Aman Sehrawat (bronze) are the few names who Helped Haryana top the medal tally.



For Maharashtra, Ojas Deotale (Gold) and Avinash Sable (gold) were the ones who stepped up whereas for Punjab, Sift Kaur Samra (gold) and Tajinderpal Singh Toor (gold) were the players who made their state proud.



Here is India's state-wise medal list for Asian Games 2023:

Haryana:

Number of Participants-89

Number of Medallists-45



Maharashtra:

Number of Participants-73

Number of Medallists-32

Punjab:

Number of Participants-49

Number of Medallists-32



Tamil Nadu:

Number of Participants-46

Number of Medalists-19



Uttar Pradesh:

Number of Participants-33

Number of Medallists-19

Rajasthan:

Number of Participants-22

Number of Medalists-13

Kerala:

Number of Participants-42

Number of Medallists-12

Madhya Pradesh:

Number of Participants-37

Number of Medallists-12



West Bengal:

Number of Participants-24

Number of Medallists-11

Delhi:

Number of Participants-45

Number of Medalists-10

Andhra Pradesh:

Number of Participants-16

Number of Medallists-10



Manipur:

Number of Participants-38

Number of Medalists-8

Telangana:

Number of Participants-13

Number of Medallists-7



Karnataka:

Number of Participants-38

Number of Medalists-7

Himachal Pradesh:

Number of Participants-15

Number of Medallists-6



Jharkhand:

Number of Participants-10

Number of Medalists-5

Uttrakhand:

Number of Participants-9

Number of Medallists-4

Odisha:

Number of Participants-13

Number of Medalists-3

Assam:

Number of Participants-6

Number of Medallists-2

Mizoram:

Number of Participants-3

Number of Medallists-1