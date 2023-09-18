Sri Lanka announce cricket squads for 2023 Asian Games

Sri Lanka have named their men's and women's squads for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou that will be held from 23 September to 8 October.

While Chamari Athapaththu will lead a near-full-strength women's team, the conflict in the schedule with the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 means that Sri Lanka have opted to send their secondary team to participate in the Asian Games.

The men's team will be led by Sahan Arachchige, who made his international debut in 2023. Middle-order batter Ashen Bandara with more than 10 international games to his name is the most experienced player in the men's squad.

Nuwan Thushara and Nuwanidu Fernando are the others with international experience in the men's squad.

The women's team has a familiar look with a large chunk of the T20I squad that toured England retained. The women's team led by Athapaththu created history in England earlier in the month by recording their first-ever series triumph over England in any format.

Men's Squad: Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige (c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lahiru Udara (WK), Ravindu Fernando, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sachitha Jayatilaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nuwan Thushara, Isitha Wijesundera

Women's Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Achini Kulasooriya, Inoshi Fernando