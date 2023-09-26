Asian Games 2023 Squash: Women's and men's teams register resounding win

The Indian squash contingent started strong in the Pool games of both men's and women's team categories, securing resounding victories. The Indian women's team showcased their mettle as they confidently dispatched Pakistan in their first Pool B encounter, setting the stage for a promising campaign. Meanwhile, the Indian men's team left little room for doubt about their prowess, delivering an equally impressive performance against Singapore.

Women's Team: India vs. Pakistan

In the first match, Anahat Singh faced off against Sadia Gul. Anahat dominated the game with scores of 11-5, 11-6, and 11-3, securing a crucial win for India. Joshna Chinnappa continued India's winning streak, putting up a dominant performance against Sadiq Noor Ul Huda. Chinnappa's scoreline of 11-2, 11-5, and 11-7 demonstrated her superiority.

Tanvi Khanna sealed the victory for India in her match against Ijaz Noor Ul Ain. With a scoreline of 11-3, 11-6, and 11-2, Tanvi displayed impeccable composure.

The Indian women are now set to face Nepal in their upcoming fixture.

India dispatch Pakistan easily in their first squash encounter at the #AsianGames2022



Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna notched up straight set wins. pic.twitter.com/jc51BXx9MA — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 26, 2023

Men's Team: India vs. Singapore



Harinder Pal Sandhu faced Jerome Clement Jin Ming in a very closely contested game. Sandhu lost the third set to Jerome, but ultimately won the match 3-1 with scores of 11-4, 13-11, 8-11, and 11-7. Saurav Ghosal defeated Samuel Shan Mu Kang in straight sets with scores of 11-9, 11-1, and 11-4.

Abhay Singh continued India's dominance, defeating Jia Hui Marcus Phua in straight sets with scores of 11-7, 11-7, and 11-7.



The men's team will face Qatar in their Pool A game today at 4:30 PM.