Asian Games Squash: Men's team beats defending champions Malaysia, to face Pakistan in the finals

The Indian men's squash team secured a spot in the finals after a thrilling encounter against Malaysia in the semi-finals Asian Games 2023. The team's now pitted against arch-rivals Pakistan in a showdown that promises to be nothing short of epic.

India and Pakistan, both placed in Pool A, had previously clashed in the tournament, with India experiencing a setback in a closely contested match that ended 1-2 in favor of Pakistan.

Abhay Singh and Mahesh Mangaonkar had faced defeats in their respective games, leaving the sole glimmer of hope resting on the shoulders of the seasoned Saurav Ghosal. However, in the world of sports, past results are merely a stepping stone to the future, and the Indian team will be determined to script a different narrative.

INDIA GETS A SHOT AT REVENGE VS PAKISTAN🔥



The experienced Saurav Ghosal exhibited a brilliant display of squash to defeat Eain Yow Ng and take India to the final of men's team event🫡



They will now face Pakistan, the only team to defeat them in group stage, in the final🥶👀… pic.twitter.com/TtF09TYrEp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 29, 2023





The semi-final clash against Malaysia began with Abhay Singh leading the charge against Muhammed Addeen. Abhay dominated the early proceedings, winning the first two sets with finesse.

However, a tense moment arose in the third set when Abhay slipped, appearing to have injured his ankle. Despite this setback, his determination shone through, and he managed to regain his composure. Ultimately, Abhay Singh powered through, securing the crucial point that set the tone for India's triumph.

Abhay Singh 3-0 Muhammed Addeen (11-3, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6)



The spotlight then shifted to the magician of Indian squash, Saurav Ghosal, as he squared off against Eain Yow Ng. The match lived up to its billing, featuring some of the longest rallies witnessed in the entire tournament. After winning two straight sets, Eain Yow pulled one back.

Yet, Saurav Ghosal proved once again why he is considered a legend in Indian squash. He emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle, securing another crucial point and the semi-final win for the Indian team.

Saurav Ghosal 3- 1in Eain Yow(11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3)

India will face Pakistan in the finals tomorrow at 1:00 PM.