Asian Games 2023: Sportswise breakdown of Indian medals

The Asian Games in 2023 witnessed an uptick in the number of sports contributing to our medal count compared to the previous edition. A total of twenty-two sports were part of the Asian Games 2023, with Shooting, Athletics, Archery, Squash, and Kabaddi emerging as the top five medal-producing sports.

In contrast, the last edition saw medal contributions from only 18 sports, with Kurash being the only sport that provided medals previously but not this time.

Notably, Roller Sports, Canoeing, and Golf were the sports that added to our medal tally in 2023, despite not being included in the medal count in the previous edition. The reintroduction of Cricket and Chess also played a significant role in bolstering our overall medal count.

Sports wise Breakdown:-

Shooting- 7🥇9🥈6🥉

The Asian Games 2023 showcased India's remarkable success in the sport of Shooting, with the Indian contingent delivering exceptional performances. The reintroduction of team events after a 9-year hiatus proved to be highly beneficial, as India secured medals in nearly every team event, except for the Women's Skeet team.



This edition marked the best-ever performance for the Indian Shooting contingent, surpassing the previous edition where they managed only 9 medals, including Two Golds, Four Silvers, and Three Bronze Medals.

Athletics-6🥇14🥈9🥉

The Indian Athletics Contingent had a spectacular outing at the Asian Games, amassing a total of 29 medals. India proudly clinched the third position in the overall Athletics medal tally, narrowly trailing behind China and Bahrain.

The Athletics contingent provided numerous awe-inspiring moments, from Kishore Jena securing an Olympic quota to Parul Chaudhary's thrilling sprint to claim Gold in the Women's 5000m, not to forget Annu Rani's remarkable comeback that led to a Gold Medal.

This performance was a significant leap from the previous edition, with India improving their medal tally by an impressive 9 medals. In the preceding Games, India had garnered 20 medals, comprising 8 Gold, 9 Silver, and 3 Bronze. This remarkable achievement underscores the growth and excellence of Indian Athletics on the Asian stage.

Archery- 5🥇2🥈2🥉

Archery had a spectacular showing at the Asian Games this time, with a total of nine medals, including a remarkable clean sweep in Compound Archery. The performance of Compound Archers was nothing short of miraculous, as they secured all five possible Gold medals and didn't lose a single match to a non-Indian player.

This outstanding achievement marked the best-ever performance for Indian Archery at the Asian Games, a significant improvement from the 2018 edition when we managed only two Silver medals. This is indeed a testament to the tremendous growth and success of Indian archers on the Asian stage.

Squash- 2🥇1🥈2🥉

The achievement in Squash at the Asian Games this year is truly historic, with India securing two Gold Medals, marking our best-ever performance in the sport. The last time we had such success was back in 2014 when we won a total of four medals, including one Gold.

Saurav Ghosal, at the age of 37, made history by clinching a Silver medal, adding to his remarkable journey with Asian Games Medals spanning five different editions from 2006 to 2023. This performance is a significant improvement from the previous edition in 2018, where India couldn't secure any Gold medals and finished with one Silver and four Bronze medals.

Kabaddi- 2🥇

India showcased its prowess in Kabbadi by securing both possible Gold medals. Both the Men's and Women's teams clinched Gold, but it wasn't without intense competition, as they had closely fought finals against Iran and Chinese Taipei, respectively.

This victory was particularly satisfying after the disappointment of the previous edition when both teams missed out on Gold medals and ended up with one Silver and one Bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Other Sports with Medals:-

1. Cricket-(2🥇)



2. Badminton-(1🥇1🥈1🥉)



3. Tennis-(1🥇1🥈)



4. Equestrian-(1🥇1🥉)



5. Field hockey-(1🥇1🥉)



6. Rowing-(2🥈3🥉)



7. Chess-(2🥈)



8. Wrestling-(1🥈5🥉)



9. Boxing-(1🥈4🥉)



10. Sailing-(1🥈2🥉)



11. Bridge-(1🥈)



12. Golf-(1🥈)



13. Wushu-(1🥈)



14. Roller Sports(2🥉)



15. Canoeing(1🥉)



16. Sepak Takraw(1🥉)



17. Table Tennis-(1🥉)

