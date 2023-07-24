Softball association announces 16-member Indian squad for Asian Games

Softball Association of India, on Monday, announced a 16-member Indian women's squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian team, which secured a wildcard entry into the event, will make its debut in the Asiad.

The squad is comprised of four players from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, two each from Punjab and Delhi, and one each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh.

"It signifies the opportunity for our players to prove their mettle against the best teams in Asia. This milestone holds the promise of inspiring future generations of athletes, particularly girls, to take up softball as a sport of choice," SAF president Neetal Narang said.

Squad:



Aishwarya Ramesh Puri, Aishwarya Sunil Bodke, Monali Mansing Natu, Swapnali C. Waydnade, Saee Anil Joshi, Anjali Pallikkara, Stephy Saji, Rinta Cherian, Mamatha Guguloth, Ganga Sona, Mamta Minhas, Sandeep Kaur, Kumari Manisha, Isha, Swetasini Sabar, Nitay Malvi, Priyanka Baghel (stand-by)

Reserves: Manisha Kumari, Priti Verma, Chitra



