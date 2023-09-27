Asian Games Shooting: Women's 50m rifle team wins silver, Sift breaks NR

Indian women's rifle team of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik clinched silver in the 50m rifle three positions team event at the Asian Games 2023 on Monday.

The trio shot a total of 1764 while the Chinese team shot a total of 1773 to clinch the gold medal.

The team's medals in shooting are decided on the combined scores of the country's shooters in the qualification round of the individual events.

A silver to kickstart today's medal haul



The women's 50m Rifle 3P team of Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey finished 2nd with a score of 1764👏



#AsianGames2022 #shooting

Sift Kaur Samra was the pick of the shooters as she finished second with a score of 594 and broke the national record and Asian record of the event. She shot a perfect 200 in the prone position, 197 in a standing position, and 197 in the kneeling position.



Sift will feature in the individual final after finishing second in the qualification.

Ashi Chouksey also made it to the individual final after she finished sixth with a score of 590 (199 in prone, 196 in standing, and 195 in kneeling). This is the second medal for Ashi as she won the 10m air rifle team silver on the first day with Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita Jindal.

Manini Kaushik failed to make it to the final as she finished 18th with a score of 580 but made sure the team finished on the podium.

The trio also had clinched gold in the same event at World University Games earlier in the month of July.

The individual final feature Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.



