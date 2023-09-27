Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur Samra breaks world record to win gold in 50m rifle

Indian rifle shooter Sift Kaur Samra produced a historic performance to break the world record and clinch gold in the women's 50m rifle three position event at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday.

Sift shot 469.6 in the final of the 50m rifle three position breaking the previous world record of British shooter Seonaid Mcintosh of 467.0 points.

On a day when she broke the national record in qualification and won a silver medal in the team event, Sift had kept the best for the finals.

UNREAL SHOOTING FROM SIFT KAUR SAMRA TO WIN GOLD🔥



Consistent throughout the final, she smashes the World Record to clinch gold in women's 50m Rifle 3 positions.

Sift started with 154.6 in the kneeling position and maintained her lead till the last shot. She shot her best in the prone position where she scored 157.9.

In the final round of standing where elimination starts, Sift took a considerable lead and shot a 10.2 in her last shot to create a new world record and win the gold.

While Sift claimed the gold, Ashi Chouksey faltered on her last shot to slip to third place and win the bronze medal. Ashi shot a total of 451.9 and her last shot of 8.9 proved fatal for her silver medal chances.

This is the second gold of the day for India after the trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold in the women's 25m pistol event.



Overall, India won four medals in Shooting on Day 4 with the trio of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik winning the silver in the 50m rifle three position event earlier.