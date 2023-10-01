Asian Games Shooting: Trap men's team wins gold, Women's team silver

Indian men's trap team clinched the gold medal in a thrilling finish while the women's trap team got silver in the trap shooting team events at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday.

The trio of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, and Prithviraj Todaiman shot a total of 361 to trump the silver medalist Kuwait who came up with a score of 360 in a thrilling finish.

Kynan shot a total of 122 topping the qualification while Zoravar shot 120 to finish in fourth in the qualification and Prithviraj finished with a score of 119.

The trio also set the new Asian Games record on their way to the gold medal.

ANOTHER GOLD IN SHOOTING🥇🇮🇳



The trap men's team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu smashed the Games record with a score of 361

In the team events, winners are decided on the combined scores achieved by a country's shooters in the individual events.



Women's trap team wins silver

The women's trap team of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari clinched silver finishing behind China. The trio shot a total of 337 while the Chinese team shattered the world record to take the gold with a score of 356.

Manisha shot a total of 114, Preeti scored 112 and Rajeshwari finished with a score of 111.

Manisha was involved in a shoot-off for a place in the finals and she won it to make it to the individual finals.

India has a total of 21 medals in shooting at the Asian Games 2023 which includes seven gold, nine silver, and five bronze medals. Later in the day,



