Asian Games 2023: Sarabjot/Divya win 10m mixed team pistol silver

Indian pair Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS lost in the final of the 10m mixed pistol team event to the Chinese pair of Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin to win the silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.

In a thrilling final, the Chinese pair defeated the Indian team 16-14 coming back from behind to claim the gold medal.

The Indian pair started with a lead of 5-1 winning the first two series but the Chinese pair made a comeback to make it 3-5. Sarabjot and Divya shot consistently to make it 11-7.

After a short break, the Chinese pair won three consecutive series and took the lead of 13-11. The Indian pair won the next series and tied the second last to make it 14-14.

In the final series, Sarabjot shot a poor 9.9 as the Chinese pair won the gold medal.

Earlier in the qualification, the Indian pair topped the field with a combined score of 577. Sarabjot shot 291 with his series reading 99, 96, and 96 while Divya shot 286 with scores of 94,96, and 96.



The Indian team had just one point more than the second-placed Chinese team that shot 576.

This is the second medal for Sarabjot who teamed up with Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal in the men's 10m air pistol team event to clinch the gold medal.

Divya TS also teamed up with Esha Singh and Palak to win the silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol team event.

The duo has been on a good run this year and won the World Cup gold medal in May defeating Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Mikec Damir.