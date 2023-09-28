Asian Games 2023: Indian men's team wins 10m air pistol gold medal

Indian men's pistol team of Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, and Shiva Narwal clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday.

The trio shot a total of 1734 to win the gold medal as the silver medal-winning Chinese team lost the top of the podium finish by one point.

It was a thrilling finish to the team event as the Indian team was placed in the second position with just two shots to go. Sarabjot and Shiva hit the perfect 10 in the last two shots to clinch the gold medal.

Host China won the silver medal with a score of 1733 points and the Vietnamese team finished third to claim the bronze medal with a net score of 1730.

In the team events, winners are decided on the combined scores achieved by a country's shooters in the individual events.

Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema also made it to the individual finals of the event.

Sarabjot finished fifth in the qualification with a score of 580 while Arjun grabbed the eighth position with a total of 578. Shiva failed to qualify with a score of 576 and a 14th-place finish but was crucial in India clinching the team gold medal.



With this medal, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver, and five bronze medals.