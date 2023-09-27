Asian Games Shooting: Esha Singh wins silver, Manu Bhaker misses

Pistol shooter Esha Singh made a fabulous comeback in the 25m pistol final to clinch the silver medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday, while Manu Bhaker finished in fifth place.

Esha recorded a total score of 34 while the gold medal winner Liu Rui of China won the competition with a score of 38 which is the new game record.

Place fifth in the elimination round with a score of 34, Esha shot three fantastic series of 5,4, and 5 to race above Jin Yang (Korea) and Feng Sixuan (China) securing her silver medal.

This is the second medal of the day for Esha as she clinched the gold medal in the 25m Pistol event with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan.

Esha Singh produces a remarkable comeback to win silver in the Women's 25m pistol event



This is her second medal of the day after the team gold she won earlier with Manu and Rhythm.

Qualification topper Manu Bhaker failed to carry her momentum in the final and finished fifth. Manu had a horrible fourth series where she just shot the target once and failed to recover from the same.

Men's Skeet team wins bronze

The Indian team of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka bagged the team bronze medal in the men's skeet event of the Asian Games 2023.

The trio shot a total of 355 to settle for the third position as India continued their dominance at the range. Hosts China won the gold medal while Qatar claimed the silver.

In the individual event, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished fourth to qualify for the final.

The Indian women's team, however, crashed out of the shotgun skeet event by finishing in the fourth position behind Kazakhstan, China, and Thailand and the shooters failed to make it to individual finals.