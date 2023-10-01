Asian Games 2023, September 30: A day of history and heartbreaks

In multi-sporting tournaments, there can be days full of heartbreaks, days full of history, or days full of disappointment. The 30th of September, 2023, was one such extraordinary day, where the spectrum of human experiences played out.

From Indian paddlers defeating the Chinese in their backyard to the Squash team getting better in a dogfight to Gulveer Singh running to the podium with a bleeding leg.

Here is what one of the best days of Indian sports looked like:

Heartbreaks

India started the day with heartbreak when the birthday boy shooter Sarabjot Singh shot a 9.9 in the final of 10m air pistol mixed team final. India won the silver medal but went down in heart-breaking fashion against the Chinese pair of Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin.

A comforting embrace from the coach might have alleviated the disappointment, but the duo of Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS remained disheartened by their performance.

The heartbreaks continued for India as the men's doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah put out a majestic show before succumbing to the top-seed doubles pair of Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim.

In a rollercoaster quarter-final tie of men's doubles, the Indian team held the top-seeded Koreans in a vice grip until the very last game, kindling hopes of a historic upset and a momentous medal for India.

Table Tennis continued with heartbreaks as Manika Batra went down fighting against the Chinese player Wang Yidi.



The biggest heartbreak of the day came in weightlifting when Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu failed to secure her elusive Asian Games medal despite despite pouring her heart and soul into the effort.

So much so, that she had to be carried off the stage by the coaching staff after picking up an injury in the warm-up.

Even though she finished in fourth place, it cannot diminish the fact that Mirabai Chanu displayed an insatiable hunger for that elusive medal, pushing herself even beyond the limits of imagination, only to have her heart broken in the end.

Historic performances



While the heartbreaks continued in the first half, the second half had more for the Indians in store.

After two heartbreaks in a day, Table Tennis turned up with the biggest and best surprise as the duo of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutitrtha Mukherjee defeated world champions and home favorite to create history.

Battling history, a partisan crowd, and a superior opposition, the duo maintained their calm and counter-attacked taking the Chinese by surprise. They defeated Meng Cheng and Wang Yidi (11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9) to leave the crowd stunned and Chinese coach Mal Lin was frustrated.

In a single victory, the pair from West Bengal not only secured India's maiden medal in the history of the Asian Games but also became the first duo, across all categories, to advance to the semi-final.

The racquet sports continued to deliver as the Indian men's squash team defeated Pakistan in an intense final, ultimately reclaiming the coveted gold medal after a decade-long wait.



In a crazy game, India's ever-dependent Saurav Ghosal defeated Muhammad Asim in Pakistan and made it 1-1 after Mahesh Majongkar lost the first game.

Everything fell on the young Abhay Singh, who had lost a match in the previous meeting.

'When the going gets tough, the tough get going' was characterized on the court as Abhay saved two medal points and scored the winner to snatch the gold medal from the jaws of the Pakistan team.

Racquet sports continued with their pack of surprises as the Indian men's badminton team defeated South Korea in an epic five-hour marathon battle to make it to their first-ever final of a team event in the Asian Games.



This historic feat was bookended by two veterans of the game- HS Prannoy won the first game despite a heavily strapped back and Kidambi Srikanth, who looked like out of gas, found a burst of energy akin to an F1 car to dash across the finish line.

With already a crazy day, the Indian fans took a sigh of breath when the hooter came off against Pakistan in the group game of men's hockey. Indian men's hockey team trounced Pakistan and banged five goals past them to remind fans that only one country is superior in one of the greatest hockey rivalries.

The multi-sporting events are hectic for everyone from the fans but days like the 30th of September remind us why we are drawn to sports- to live moments like these!