Asian Games 2023: Historic medal assured in Sepak Takraw

The women's regu sepak takraw team clinched a place in the semifinals at the Asian Games 2023 on Friday, guaranteeing another medal for the nation. This marked India's second-ever Sepak Takraw medal at the Asian Games and the first-ever for women.

The journey for the Indian women's regu team began with a challenging match against Vietnam, which ended in a defeat. However, they bounced back securing a victory against China.

The turning point came when China faced a loss against Vietnam on Friday, confirming the Indian women's regu team's spot in the semifinals and assuring them of at least a bronze medal.

#BREAKING_NEWS 🚨🚨



Sepak Takraw | The Indian Women's Regu Team qualifies for the SEMIFINALS and ensure another medal at the #AsianGames 💥💥



This will only be India's second-ever medal in the sport, after a bronze in 2018 by the Men's Regu Team! 🇮🇳👏#AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/6A617SFYI3 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 6, 2023

The next challenge for the women's regu team comes in the form of Thailand, a formidable opponent in the semifinals. The match is scheduled for later today at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time.



While the women's team celebrates their historic achievement, the Indian men's Sepak Takraw team, however, failed to qualify for the semifinals this year. In 2018, the men's regu team reached the semifinals but narrowly missed out on a spot in the finals, ultimately securing a bronze medal for India.