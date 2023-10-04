Asian Games Squash: Saurav Ghosal powers into finals, aims for first individual gold

Indian squash maestro Saurav Ghosal storms into the finals of the men's singles squash event at the Asian Games, setting his sights on his ninth medal and a historic first individual gold.

Ghosal's remarkable journey to the finals was punctuated by a dominant performance, defeating Hong Kong's Chi Hin Henry in the semi-finals.

Saurav Ghosal, a stalwart in Indian squash, has been a shining star in the Asian Games since his debut in 2006. His consistent brilliance on the squash court has now culminated in an impressive collection of nine medals, spanning both individual and team events, across five editions of the games.

The semi-final clash against Chi Hin Henry began with an unmistakable aura of Saurav Ghosal's dominance. The first game witnessed extended rallies, precisely the kind that Ghosal thrives in to wear down his opponents.

Chi Hin had no response to the relentless pressure applied by Ghosal. This narrative persisted in the second game, as Ghosal continued to dictate the pace of the match. Although Chi Hin started the third game with a three point lead and a punching the air celebration, Saurav made his comeback to qualify for the finals 3-0( 11-1, 11-2, 11-7).

Ghosal's quarterfinal match against Ryunosuke also reflected his dominance, with a commanding scoreline of 11-5, 12-10, 11-3. His relentless pursuit of excellence left no room for his opponent to stage a comeback.

As Saurav Ghosal readies himself for the finals, the entire nation eagerly anticipates his quest for a historic gold medal.