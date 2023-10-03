Asian Games Squash: Saurav Ghosal secures ninth Asian Games medal, reaches semifinals

Indian Squash contingent has ensured three more medals at the ongoing Asian Games, on Tuesday. Saurav Ghosal secured his ninth Asian Games medal as he defeated Japan's Ryunosuke in the Men's Singles category. This victory not only added another medal to his illustrious career but also guaranteed his place in the semifinals of the event.

Ghosal, a stalwart in Indian squash, has been a consistent performer in the Asian Games since 2006. With this win, he now boasts an impressive collection of nine medals across individual and team events in five editions of the games.

His journey began in 2006 when he clinched a bronze medal. He continued to shine in subsequent years, securing bronze again in 2010, silver in 2014, and bronze once more in 2018. In the ongoing 2022 Asian Games, he will add another medal to his tally, solidifying his status as one of India's most accomplished squash players.



The quarterfinal match against Ryunosuke was a testament to Ghosal's domination of the game. He won with a commanding scoreline of 11-5, 12-10, 11-3, leaving no room for his opponent to stage a comeback.

Harinder Pal Sandhu and Dipika Palllikal also brought honor to India by winning their quarterfinals match against Philippines' Robert Andrew Garcia and Jemyca Aribado with a score of 2-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-4). This victory secured their place in the semifinals, ensuring at least a bronze medal for the Indian contingent.

Furthermore, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh teamed up for the Mixed Doubles quarterfinals and emerged victorious by defeating Japan's Yeonsoo and Lee Dongjun in a thrilling encounter, with a score of 2-1 (11-4, 8-11, 11-1), earning them a spot in the semifinals and a medal confirmed as well.

However, in the Women's Singles Quarterfinal, Tanvi Khanna faced a tough opponent in Japan's Satomi Watanabe and lost with a scoreline of 0-3 (5-11, 6-11, 12-14), thereby putting an end to her journey in the ongoing Asian Games.