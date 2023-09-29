Asian Games Tennis: Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan wins men's doubles silver

Indian tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni won a silver medal in men's doubles tennis event at the 19th Asian Games on Friday. This was India's first medal from tennis at the ongoing Asiad.



In the final, the Indian pair lost to Chinese Taipei's Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to settle for the runner-up finish. Yu-hsiou Hsu-Jason Jung won the gold medal.

After losing the first set 4-6, the Indian duo of Ramkumar and Saketh stayed ahead at 4-3 in the second, but the Chinese Taipei pair fought back with some brilliant attacks.

🥈🔟 on 🔟 Performance! 🎾🥈



🇮🇳's Doubles pair of @ramkumar1994 and @SakethMyneni clinched the 🥈medal in the Finals, and their performance was nothing short of exceptional! 👏



This is 🇮🇳's 10th Silver medal so far🔥

And notably, 1st Medal for Ramkumar, and 3rd for Saketh in… pic.twitter.com/iejV3VzkxX — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 29, 2023

Saketh dropped a serve and conceded a 5-4 lead to Hsu and Jung, who eventually won the set 6-4 to get hold of the gold medal.



This was Saketh's second silver at the Asian Games and third medal overall.

Saketh won the mixed doubles gold with Sania Mirza and men's doubles bronze medal with Sanam Singh in the 2014 Asian Games. This was, meanwhile, Ramkumar's maiden Asiad medal.

Later today, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosle will play in the mixed doubles semifinal. Chinese Taipei's gold medal winning player Yu-hsiou Hsu will pair up with Hao-ching Chan against the Indians.