Saina Nehwal set to win polls for OCA Athletes' Committee

Saina Nehwal is set to win the first-ever Athletes' Committee poll at the upcoming Asian Games. She is the sole nominee from the south Asia zone and will make it to the 10-member committee of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

"The athletes will be voting for 10 members of the Athletes' Committee -- one female and one male from each of the five OCA zones: West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, South East Asia and East Asia," the OCA stated.

The polls will be conducted among athletes at the Asian Games village in Hangzhou. Athletes will be able to vote at one of six voting centres from September 18 through October 6, according to the OCA. The polling stations are located in Hangzhou's Athlete Village as well as the sub-athlete villages in the five co-host cities.

The results will be released on the eve of the Games' conclusion on October 7.

The current 14-member OCA Athletes' Committee has former hockey player Sardar Singh. Saina is set to be the next Indian representative.

Members of this committee are set to hold office for a term of four years. The committee will be primarily responsible for furthering the interests of the athletes in Asia, to upgrade their performance standards and to create competition opportunities for them.