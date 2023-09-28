Asian Games Tennis: Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale confirms medal, reaches semifinal

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale have secured a well-deserved spot in the mixed doubles semifinals of the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday. The pair defeated Kazakhstan in the mixed doubles round of eight.

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale Kazakhstan pair Zhibek Kulambayeva/Grigoriy Lomakin with scorelines 7-5 and 6-3.

Their journey to the semifinals began with a solid win against Japan in the round of 16. The Indian duo exhibited exceptional teamwork as they outplayed their Japanese counterparts with a convincing scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

Now, as they prepare to face the third-seeded Chinese Taipei pair, Chan Hao Ching and Yu-Hsiou Hsu, in the semifinals, Bopanna and Bhosale are undoubtedly in for a challenging battle. However, their recent performances have demonstrated their ability to take on formidable opponents with confidence.

The semi-final will be held on 29th September, Friday after 9:00 AM IST. If the duo reaches the finals, they'll either face top seeded Chinese Taipei or Philippines.

With a medal already confirmed in the mixed doubles event, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale have set their sights on the ultimate prize—the gold.